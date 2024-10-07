Jeep workers pack care kits for American soldiers

More than 150 Jeep employees and Motor Citizens, Stellantis’ volunteer organization, collaborated with USO (United Service Organizations) at the Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, to assemble over 10,000 holiday gift packages for U.S. military service members deployed overseas. This is a long-standing commitment, begun in 2008, by Jeep to support American soldiers and their families.

Jeep and its employees support U.S. military personnel with holiday gift packages

“The Jeep brand has a long-standing relationship with the USO, and the outpouring of support by our volunteers is one more way we all come together to stand behind our troops,” said Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President of Jeep North America. “From donating Jeep vehicles to USO locations to supporting USO gaming efforts, to participating in care package events like this one, we want to continue to do everything we can to help the USO strengthen the well-being of service members and their families.”

Each care package is designed to provide troops with a connection to home and includes a variety of useful items to meet their needs while away from family during the holidays. These include essential toiletries, games, snacks and sweets, Christmas lights, holiday socks, and a Jeep beanie, specifically requested by the troops.

“We are grateful to Jeep for being such an incredible partner over the last 15 years,” said Larissa Rydin, Vice President of Corporate Alliances at USO. “These care packages truly make a difference for our service members when they are stationed away from home, away from family and friends during the holidays.”

This is a beautiful initiative created to remind American troops serving abroad of home. Jeep’s support highlights its commitment to this initiative, through which essential items are donated to American soldiers.