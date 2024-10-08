FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection for Stellantis in the United States

FlexCare is the new name for vehicle service contracts and other vehicle protection products in the United States, Stellantis announced. The new FlexCare service replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP).

FlexCare replaces Mopar Vehicle Protection: new name, but same service and variety of tailored vehicle protection products

Currently being gradually launched in the United States and other select global markets, FlexCare will be linked to Stellantis vehicle brands, such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, for a streamlined and more personalized customer experience. “FlexCare is a new name, but the service and variety of customized vehicle protection products remain unchanged,” said Jim Trebilcock, Stellantis Global Head of Service Contracts.

“FlexCare stands for flexibility combined with trust and security, leading to peace of mind for our valued customers. As we did with our successful Mopar Vehicle Protection program, our new service is committed to ensuring unparalleled satisfaction for customers and dealers, exceptional reliability, and outstanding value, making it the ideal choice for vehicle protection“, he added.

The benefits of FlexCare for customers include the ability to have vehicle maintenance performed at any FCA dealership in the United States by fully trained Mopar technicians. This is complemented by repairs carried out with factory-certified and OEM-approved parts, the ability to choose a plan based on one’s ownership experience in terms of duration, mileage, and coverage.

But that’s not all, because it also adds the possibility of integrating the cost of coverage into the vehicle payment or using interest-free payment options. This Stellantis service offers a range of vehicle maintenance and repair services, providing customers with flexible and convenient options to keep their vehicles in optimal condition.