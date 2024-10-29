Jeep and Merrel together for second footwear collaboration inspired by the future of outdoor innovation

Available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, and chances to win great giveaways by following Merrel’s journey on instagram

Merrell, the world’s leading outdoor footwear brand, and off-road automotive adventure icon Jeep brand have joined forces for a second time to create a collection around Merrell’s newest hiking innovation and the electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Through their mutual love of adventure and the outdoors, the latest collection sees the convergence of Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 and the Jeep brand’s 4xe technologies.

Merrell® and the Jeep® brand announce second footwear collaboration.

Following the 2023 partnership, which garnered considerable success of the popular Moab 3 hiking boot, the 2024 collaboration specifically focuses on new technologies embodying the future of hiking and off-road exploration. These boots are made to appeal to the way-finders, go-getters and early adopters. The Jeep brand’s electric-vehicle initiatives share common ground with Merrell’s eco-aspirations – mirrored onto the footwear materials.

The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2

The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 unisex shoes will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in four colorways in the United States (US $180) and Canada (CA $190). The footwear was specifically designed to emulate their Jeep muses, and outdoor enthusiasts will recognize popular Jeep paint colors, including High Velocity, Tuscadero Pink, Bright White and black.

Made with a metallic upper that echoes Jeep design, this shoe features an underlying mesh grid and seatbelt-inspired straps. straps, inspired by seatbelts, and rugged hardware complete the adventurous look. The distinctive touch is the electric blue trim, a nod to Jeep 4xe models and a symbol of sustainable driving.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Jeep brand again, whose sense of adventure is as daring as our own,” said Merrell Chief Marketing Officer Pallav Tamaskar. “Our design team has incorporated thoughtful, intentional features into our modern, lightweight Moab Speed 2 hiking boot.”

As the latest innovation in hiking from Merrell, the Moab Speed 2 opens the doors to a new generation of hiking shoes, pairing the knowledge and trail insights from the best-selling hiking boot, the Moab. With the latest innovations from athletic hikers across the globe, this product features world-class comfort, traction and breathability, specifically with a FloatPro™ Foam midsole for lightweight comfort, Vibram lugs designed to increase traction, and recyclable breathable mesh lining, laces and webbing.

“Following a successful run with the first boot, we know our consumers are engaged and look forward to reaching a new audience through this second collaboration with Merrell,” said Kim Adams House, director of licensing and merchandise for Stellantis. “We’re proud to see the bold colors of the Jeep brand and our 4xe technology brought to life in a new future for adventure.”



To put the Jeep 4xe and Moab Speed 2 to the ultimate test, the team is road-tripping from Marquette, Michigan, to Las Vegas, Nevada, with content creators Colleen Logan (@theworldiscolleen) and Matthew Chung (@chunger_shoots) joining in Rapid City, South Dakota. Fans of both brands can follow along the road trip on Merrell’s Instagram for a chance to win exciting giveaways.

The collection will be also available at key retailers, including Zappos in the U.S.and Sports Experts in Canada. The deal was facilitated by FCA’s global licensing agency IMG.