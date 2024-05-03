Jeep Gladiator Tuscadero: an explosion of personality for adventure with no limits

Jeep Gladiator, the mid-size pickup truck that is the symbol of freedom and open air driving, gets a bold and unexpected color: Tuscadero pink. This special edition breaks the mold and combines the Gladiator’s off-road ruggedness with a touch of glamorous grit.

Jeep Gladiator Tuscadero: a pink icon conquers adventure lovers

The Jeep Gladiator, the midsize pickup that is the symbol of freedom and open-air driving, gets a bold and unexpected color: Tuscadero pink. It is a color already a successful star on the iconic Jeep Wrangler. Now, this intense magenta hue arrives by popular demand on the Gladiator as well, giving the car even more unique and customizable style.

This novelty definitely seeks a break from the norm with a vehicle that combines the Gladiator’s off-road ruggedness with a decided touch of glamorous grit. Tuscadero is not just a pink, its an attitude. It presents itself as the choice of those who are not afraid to stand out and want to express their personality willingly even on four wheels.

The Tuscadero pink has already managed to win the hearts of thousands of the brand’s fans. In fact, at the moment about 30,000 customers have opted for this color on the Jeep Wrangler in 2021, going on to set a real record for Jeep limited editions.

But it seems that the news for the 2024 Gladiator did not end there. In addition to the undisputed star, Tuscadero, the color range will be enriched with the arrival of Anvil, a new shade that will be a big hit with lovers of more classic styling. In addition, Jeep is focusing even more on customization, offering enthusiasts a choice of three options for the removable roof (perfect for enjoying the outdoors in any season), two options for the doors, and even the possibility of having a folding windshield. In short, your Gladiator can truly become yours, a truly “tailor-made” vehicle for your everyday adventures.

Jeep Gladiator Tuscadero: available until the end of 2024, new equipment coming soon

Do you recall Pinky Tuscadero’s legendary pink Jeep in Happy Days? Now that color, called Tuscadero Pink, is available as an option for the Jeep Gladiator.

This isn’t the first time Jeep has used this bright pink. In 2010, for the brand’s 40th anniversary, a limited-edition Challenger called Furious Fuschia was launched in the same color.

For customers who want the Gladiator in this particular color, there is an option to order it until the end of the year 2024. This option will incur an additional cost of $895 on the Gladiator Sport, Mojave and Rubicon models. On the Mojave trim, Bright White is standard, while eight other colors, such as Firecracker Red and Sarge Green, cost $595. By the end of the second quarter, pink will also be available on other trims.

But surprises are not over! Jeep has announced more news for its iconic pickup truck. During the next few months, in fact, the Gladiator’s range will expand with new equipment that will arrive directly in dealerships this summer. It’s not just about aesthetics: in fact, we’re talking about technical equipment and specific features that will transform the Gladiator even more high-performance and suitable for the most demanding off-road challenges.

Anyone ready to experience the adventure with the unique style of the Jeep Gladiator Tuscadero can get in touch with their trusted dealership. That way you will not miss the opportunity to drive a vehicle that combines Jeep’s legendary heritage with a bold and gritty personality touch.