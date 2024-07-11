Alfa Romeo, future plans unveiled: “Something never seen before will arrive”

During the press presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, featuring a 280 horsepower electric motor, Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, outlined the brand’s future plans. Imparato announced a very ambitious strategy, namely to launch a new vehicle every year, starting with the Junior, with the aim of renewing and expanding the range and, consequently, increasing the brand’s sales volume in other global markets as well. In 2025, the new Stelvio will debut, scheduled for the second quarter of the year. Its presentation is therefore set for the first half of 2025. In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Giulia.

Alfa Romeo unveils future plans: Stelvio, Giulia, and other models on the way

Jean Philippe Imparato expressed great enthusiasm for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, describing it as “truly beautiful”. Both Stelvio and Giulia will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant. Imparato provided further details on Alfa Romeo’s future plans, extending the brand’s vision, at least for now, until 2027.

The CEO confirmed that the model planned for that year will belong to the E segment. Although he did not want to give further details about this model, he stated that it will be “something completely different from the current car categories”. According to Imparato, this new model will be so innovative that it cannot be easily placed in a traditional automotive segment.

Like Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, this car will also be produced at the Cassino plant. Previously, there was talk of production at the Stellantis plant in Detroit. The vehicle will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same used for the Dodge Charger Daytona and which will also be used for the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia.

Regarding the propulsion strategy, Imparato expressed wanting to launch only electric cars on the market. However, he stated that, based on the evolution of the market and technologies, the possibility of also offering versions with combustion engines for these models is not excluded.

The CEO also discussed 2028, but stated that no decisions have been made yet. The company is evaluating two options: the first is a new generation of Tonale, while the second is a successor to the Giulietta, which would have a sportier look compared to the past. According to Imparato’s words, news about this could arrive by the end of the year.