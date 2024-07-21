Is this the biggest private Ferrari collection ever? Worth over $100 million

There are several Ferrari collectors in the world, like an owner who recently auctioned off his entire collection of Prancing Horse vehicles for a value of 30 million dollars. Another collector, instead, has shown a video where he uses a Ferrari F40 as if it were a chandelier. But this is not the richest Ferrari collection in the world. In fact, the most expensive private Ferrari collection in the world has a total value of 100 million dollars, covering practically the entire (or almost) history of the Maranello car manufacturer.

Ferrari: is this the largest and most valuable private collection in the world?

Daniel Mac, an American influencer with a large social media following, recently took his followers on a virtual tour of this automotive paradise, showcasing its most extraordinary treasures. From the sophisticated Ferrari F12M worth $500,000, to the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO valued at $50 million, to the refined Ferrari S490 costing $600,000. Moreover, among these jewels also stands out Michael Schumacher‘s legendary 2004 Formula 1 single-seater, a piece of motorsport history worth about $3 million.

This is obviously a great enthusiast of the Italian brand, and who knows if the first electric Ferrari, which will arrive on the market by the end of 2025, will soon be added to the collection. The battery-powered vehicle has been seen in recent weeks near Maranello for some tests, and the first, limited information about it is starting to emerge. The cost of the first electric Ferrari is expected to be around $500,000.

Furthermore, Ferrari has intensified its fight against counterfeiting, which, starting from 2023, has led to the destruction of over 400,000 fake items, including clothing, eyewear, watches, accessories, and some cars. The brand has also introduced a reward program for those who report counterfeit products, garnering wide support.