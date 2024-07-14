Ferrari F40 hung like a chandelier: a billionaire’s crazy idea

In recent years, we’ve seen several crazy Ferrari F40s, like the one prominently displayed on a yacht for the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. However, an F40 used as a sort of chandelier was something we hadn’t seen before. The masterpiece par excellence, designed by Nicola Materazzi, has been suspended from the ceiling of an obviously super luxurious house. After all, anyone who can afford a 3 or 4 million euro chandelier must live in a palace.

Have you ever seen a Ferrari F40 hung up like a chandelier?

The video is going viral on social media, showing a white Ferrari F40 suspended from hooks in a living room. The model in question doesn’t seem to be original, as the wheels are chromed and undoubtedly aftermarket, and the suspension appears lowered, unless it’s an effect of the hanging.

To complete the setup, the characteristic pop-up headlights of the 40th anniversary Ferrari serve as actual lights, illuminating the room. The F40 seems to lend itself perfectly to being a decorative object, being itself a true work of art with an engine and four wheels.

Produced between 1987 and 1992, it is still considered one of the most beautiful cars of all time, if not the most beautiful in absolute terms, symbolizing a decade – the 80s and 90s – that unfortunately has had no equal in terms of the development of extreme supercars. It’s a significant car as it was also the last one personally overseen by Enzo Ferrari, who initiated the project in 1986 specifically for the celebration of the Prancing Horse’s 40th anniversary.

The ceiling-hung Ferrari F40 has attracted the attention of the Instagram page ‘thebillionaireslifestyle’, which reposted the video, garnering likes and reaching millions of people. There are those who frown upon it, however, such as one who wrote: “It’s painful to see this beast caged up”. We couldn’t agree more.