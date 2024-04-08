Record-breaking auction in Monaco: 44 cars, including many Ferraris, for 30 million euros

In anticipation of the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on May 9, 2024, an auction of 44 cars will be held with an estimated value exceeding €30 million. This incredible collection belongs to a single individual and features marques such as Chevrolet, Jaguar, Volvo, Mercedes, Porsche, and of course, Ferrari. Named “The W Collection” for the event, the cars belong to a famous design director of a well-known international clothing brand. Little else is known about the fortunate owner.

Among the most prized models are several Mercedes, including the 1955 300 SL Gullwing, estimated at €1.4-1.8 million, a 1963 300 SL Roadster (€2.4-2.8 million), and another 1957 Roadster (€900,000-1.2 million). The collection also includes several Porsches, including a 1956 356 A and various Carrera models ranging from €150,000 to €550,000.

The highlight of the collection is undoubtedly the Ferraris, of which there are dozens. Starting with the most affordable in terms of price, we find the 1997 Ferrari 456 GTA (€45,000-65,000), followed by the 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 (€80,000-120,000). With only 2,629 km on the clock, the 2014 F12 Berlinetta has an estimated selling price of €160,000-220,000.

Ferrari 250 GT California

Moving on from the modern Ferraris, we come to the other vintage jewels from Maranello, all perfectly restored by Italian craftsmen and certified by the Ferrari Classiche department. Again, we start with the most affordable models, namely a Dino 246 GTS (€500,000-700,000), followed by a 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (€1.4-1.8 million). The extensive collection also includes a 1965 275 GTS hard-top (€1.5-1.8 million), a 1966 275 GTB (€1.9-2.5 million), and a 1965 330 GTS (€1.8-2.2 million).

But now we come to the two incredible stars of the collection: a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB estimated at €7-10 million, and a 1962 250 GT SWB estimated at €8.5-12 million. The auction will be held on May 9, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in Monaco. The entire collection catalog is available on the Artcurial website.