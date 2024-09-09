Is Dodge Durango making way for the future Alfa Romeo SUV in Detroit?

Stellantis is implementing significant changes to its production strategy, with recent developments involving both the Dodge Durango and a new Alfa Romeo electric SUV. According to reports from CocheSpias, the company plans to produce a fully electric Alfa Romeo E-segment SUV (internally known as A6U) at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. At the same time, according to the Windsor Star, the new generation of the Dodge Durango (known as D6U) will be produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario.

The relocation of the new Dodge Durango to Windsor could serve to make room for the new Alfa Romeo SUV in Detroit

Alfa Romeo‘s upcoming SUV, provisionally named E-Jet, will be built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, specifically designed for electric vehicles, which also underpins the Dodge Charger Daytona. This architecture allows for a maximum range of 800 kilometers on a single charge. This represents a significant step forward for Alfa Romeo, which aims to strengthen its presence in the North American market with a fully electric premium SUV, designed primarily to meet the needs of U.S. and Canadian consumers.

In the United States, what raises concerns is the comparison between the potential sales of the future Alfa Romeo E-Jet and those of the Dodge Durango. The E-Jet, being a more exclusive and higher-priced model, is expected to have significantly lower sales volumes. This forecast generates concern about the new vehicle’s ability to ensure sufficient production levels to maintain the current workforce at the plant.

According to the Windsor Star, moving the production of the Dodge Durango to Windsor represents a very significant change for the brand, as in the past this model was produced alongside the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant (JNAP). Currently, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is assembled at both JNAP and the Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack. With the start of production of the Alfa Romeo A6U and with expected lower volumes, it remains to be seen whether Stellantis will decide to concentrate Grand Cherokee production in a single plant.