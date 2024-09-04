Jeep Grand Cherokee L: new 7-seater SUV unveiled

Stellantis launches the brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee L in the Egyptian market and announces the resumption of its production at the Arab American Vehicles (AAV) plant in Egypt. The event, held just steps away from the pyramids of Giza, was attended by government officials, executives from Arab American Vehicles (AAV), and a selection of automotive enthusiasts in the Egyptian market, along with Stellantis management, including Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa, Hisham Hosni, Managing Director of Stellantis Egypt, and the network of authorized dealers and distributors.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L: the 7-seater version of the SUV debuts in Egypt

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L, now produced in Egypt, embodies the refinement of over three decades of Grand Cherokee tradition and five generations of SUV excellence. The Grand Cherokee stands out as one of the most acclaimed SUVs ever, having earned numerous accolades in the automotive industry. With over 7 million units sold worldwide, it continues to surprise and exceed expectations with the introduction of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The latest model was conceived and built to offer an unparalleled combination of even more iconic 4×4 capabilities, superior driving comfort, refined design, and high-quality craftsmanship both inside and out, as well as a range of cutting-edge safety technologies. The result is the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which for the first time in the model’s history offers a seven-seat configuration, thus responding to the needs of customers who require an SUV capable of accommodating more than five occupants.

Based on a completely redesigned platform and wrapped in an innovative design that pays homage to its historic Jeep aesthetics, the vehicle extends to accommodate a third row of seats, thus responding to the growing demand from Jeep customers for more space and versatility. The Grand Cherokee L emerges as a true benchmark in its segment, continuing to raise standards in terms of capability, performance, and refinement, while at the same time opening new frontiers in terms of adaptability and practicality.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, considered among the most powerful and efficient in its class. This 6-cylinder powerplant delivers 290 horsepower. To make the most of this powerful engine unit, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This state-of-the-art transmission ensures smooth and quick gear changes, optimizing fuel consumption and improving driving dynamics on various surfaces and in various conditions.

Designed entirely to reflect its history and heritage, the Jeep design team envisioned a modern Jeep Grand Cherokee L, committing to give it a refined and luxurious look that honors its origins and aligns perfectly with contemporary customer preferences. The exterior aesthetics feature a forward-tilted grille that accentuates the length of the hood. The most obvious modification to the front of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the new slim-profile LED headlights, a key element that underscores the vehicle’s distinctive character.

In addition, the iconic seven-slot grille has been redesigned, resulting in a wider grille with more generous individual openings, outlined by elegant finishes that highlight the advanced lighting and accentuate the width of the vehicle. The low waistline and large side glass areas allow for a more airy cabin and improved visibility. The new roof profile creates a floating effect, in perfect harmony with the renewed window frames.

The raised LED taillights are designed to visually distribute the proportions of the rear and accentuate the vehicle’s aesthetics. The line just below the rear light clusters offers visual comfort and blends harmoniously with the side, creating continuity between the rear and the side body. The vertical pillars added to the tailgate help reduce aerodynamic drag. A rear camera is discreetly integrated into the tailgate spoiler, which also features a new LED brake light mounted at the top.

Entering the vehicle, driver and front passenger will immediately perceive how the new design of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L amplifies space and harmony. The dashboard is structured with lines and shapes designed to enhance the sense of spaciousness. An elegant light element elegantly frames the latest generation 10.1-inch display for the new Uconnect 5 system, flanked by a 10.25-inch frameless digital instrument cluster that offers multiple customizable options, including driving assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control, highway assistance, and digital instrument cluster control display. Also notable is the multifunctional steering wheel equipped with gear shift paddles.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L also offers over 110 safety and protection technology features, including innovative applications of technologies that enhance the connection between driver, vehicle, and road. The SUV also includes the Intersection Collision Assist system, which helps detect approaching vehicles from the left and right as the driver approaches an intersection. Four radar sensors and a camera determine if a collision is imminent, causing the system to emit audible and visual warnings. If the driver does not respond promptly, the system automatically activates the car’s brakes.