If you want the sound of the Toyota GR Supra, the time for action is now

Toyota has confirmed the final lap for the current-generation GR Supra. According to a statement that essentially says to “Thanks for the cash, but we’re out”, production of the beloved MkV Supra will cease in March 2026. The seven-year, slightly-too-brief love affair between Toyota and the BMW Z4 platform is officially concluding.

For those with a GR Supra still lingering on their automotive bucket list, the clock isn’t ticking; it’s screaming, largely because Toyota is already rolling out the farewell parade. US enthusiasts can secure the 2026 MkV Final Edition. It’s the last hurrah for the familiar 3.0-liter B58 inline-six engine, which delivers a healthy 382 HP and 350 lb-ft of torque. Buyers face the ultimate existential crisis: choose the sublime ZF eight-speed automatic or the “savior of the manual” six-speed gearbox. This final US version, which boasts the recently stiffened chassis and upgraded Brembo brakes, will cost a cool $69,745.

However, in a move of exquisite corporate cruelty that perfectly encapsulates the current automotive hierarchy, Europe and Japan receive a truly spirited send-off: the A90 Final Edition. This version gets a cheeky power bump, reportedly pushing the B58 engine to around 435 HP and 406 lb-ft of torque, plus additional aero and KW coilovers. This genuinely limited production model is, naturally, not for sale in the US. Apparently, Americans are better served with the same power but a different badge.

The cause of this sudden, tragic end is purely contractual. The Supra’s existence was tied directly to its twin, the BMW Z4, and with the joint program winding down, both vehicles are scheduled to exit the Magna Steyr production line in Graz, Austria, around mid-2026. They arrived as twins; they will depart almost simultaneously, leaving a vacuum.

Toyota has made vague, non-committal noises about a successor, confirming only that an interval is “logical” and will be “much shorter” than the two decades between the A80 and MkV. While the FT-Se Concept, an all-electric sports car, hints at a zero-emission future, the question remains: will the next Supra be a solo act or another ill-fated partnership?