Toyota GR Supra cuts ties with BMW for the new hybrid era in 2027

Toyota is preparing to turn a new page in the history of its iconic sports coupe. The GR Supra, once the product of a controversial partnership with BMW, is set to return in 2027 with a completely redesigned sixth-generation model.

According to Japan’s Best Car magazine, the new Supra will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine developed entirely by Toyota, delivering an estimated 400 HP. Originally launched in 2019 and based on the same platform as the BMW Z4, the current GR Supra sparked mixed reactions among enthusiasts. Still, the sales figures tell their own story: over 24,000 Supras have been sold in the US alone, compared to just over 13,000 units of the Z4 in the same five-year span.

Now, Toyota’s performance division, Gazoo Racing, is officially ending its collaboration with BMW and taking full control of the Supra’s future. To mark the end of the current A90 generation, Toyota recently released the GR Supra Final Edition, a limited-run farewell model that sold out almost instantly. In Japan, only 300 units were produced, each with 434 HP and priced around ¥15 million (approximately $101,000). Meanwhile, the U.S. market received a more affordable and slightly less powerful version, about 382 horsepower, launched in April 2025 at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Looking ahead, the 2027 GR Supra will be built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform and feature a lightweight, fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbo hybrid powertrain. Rumors from Best Car also suggest that Toyota has tested a prototype powered by a Mazda inline-six, similar to the e-Skyactiv G engine used in the CX-70. However, due to added weight and complexity, the 2.0L hybrid is the more likely candidate, offering better agility and efficiency for a modern sports car.

Toyota appears committed to making the next GR Supra not just a faster car, but a smarter one, designed in-house, proudly Japanese, and ready to write the next chapter in its legacy starting in 2027.