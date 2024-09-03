Hot Wheels: Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti is available in limited edition 1:64 scale only valid in the continental U.S.

Hot Wheels has meticulously recreated the historic car in 1:64 scale for its 2024 Collector’s Edition. It is a lot of attention to detail for this Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti DTM, starting with the Spectraflame Red finish, complemented by authentic Alfa Romeo and Hot Wheels logos and the modern 5-spoke Real Riders wheels.In addition to these other details make it really a super sought-after and truly unique item for the hardcore collectors.

Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti in 1:64 scale limited edition

It’s going to be a great time for all fans of racing cars but also model toys. In fact, Hot Wheels, the famous model car brand, has released what will be its big news for 2024. It is a 1:64 scale reproduction of the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti, a legend. It is a car that throughout its history dominated the tracks of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) in the 1990s. Now, with this precious model it returns to thrill fans, in pocket form of course.

For those who have followed the events in the past, we know that the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti was a real revolution for the touring car racing industry. As the model’s name anticipates, the car possessed a 2.5-liter V6 engine that could deliver up to 420 horsepower, power thanks to which it was able to achieve many excellent results, including several podiums and a DTM title on its debut. Its truly unmistakable styling made it over time a true icon with which so many fell in love.

Hot Wheels unveils the 155 V6 scale model in Target store promotion

Now, the scale model made available by Hot Wheels is no match for the real car. In fact, the fiery red livery, all the various details and the Real Riders wheels have remained perfectly faithful to the original model. Every single curve and detail has been reproduced with extreme care, with the intention of offering passionate collectors a truly one-of-a-kind piece of history.

But what does it take to win this scale model? To get hold of it, Hot Wheels has released a special promotion regarding Target stores. By going to one of these stores and purchasing products from the brand for a minimum of $20, collectors who would like to win the 155 V6 model can send the receipt and codes to Mattel.

Valid until October 5

Going into detail, we know that this offer is valid from August 25 to October 5 of the current year. As anticipated, to participate, you need to mail receipts (originals only) from the cash register or online, along with blister cards of single packs or UPC codes of multi-packs, to the address that will be provided directly by Mattel. To top it off, a small $7 fee will also be charged for shipping and processing. This promotion gives the opportunity to request up to 10 cars per person, household, or same address, but only one miniature car will ever be delivered for every $20 spent at the store.

This promotion is valid only in the continental United States. You must be at least 18 years old to participate. Applications must be stamped by October 10, 2024 and received by October 21, 2024. Mattel has planned to deliver the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti within 8-12 weeks just starting on Oct. 5, 2024. As mentioned among the by the company, it reserves the right to provide a replacement vehicle that is of the same or even higher value, just in case.