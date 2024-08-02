Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: here’s the sound of the 620 HP V6 engine

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, while still undergoing dynamic development, has so far only been shown in a few images and short videos. The Italian brand’s supercar, which pays homage to the 1960s model, will be produced in just 33 units, already sold out. The Italian car manufacturer has now granted enthusiasts the opportunity to hear the sound of the supercar’s 620 HP 3.0 V6 engine, without any electrification.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: the sound of the 620 HP V6 engine unveiled

The new supercar stands out for its refined and functional design. The external lines combine elegance and aerodynamic performance, with a Cx of 0.375 at zero Cz achieved without active systems. The muscular front features the iconic shield and complex elliptical headlights. The profile is characterized by butterfly-opening doors and large air intakes. The rear, described as “brutal”, boasts a truncated tail with a “V” graphic and circular taillights.

The 33 Stradale will be available in two trim levels, Tributo and Alfa Corse. A minimalist approach was chosen for the interior, with few physical controls, even absent on the steering wheel. Customers who have already ordered the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which starts at around 2 million euros, will have to wait a few more months before receiving their jewel on wheels. Deliveries are expected to begin on December 17, 2024.

We remind you that the new 33 Stradale will be available both with a 620 HP internal combustion engine and in a fully electric version with 750 HP. Both versions can reach a speed of 333 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just under 3 seconds. The declared range for the electric version is about 450 km. Currently, the Biscione’s supercar is undertaking an international tour, including the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.