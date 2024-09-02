Alfa Romeo asks drivers not to wash their cars for the entire month of September

Alfa Romeo is inviting motorists not to wash their cars for the entire month of September, with the aim of contributing to water conservation for a whole month. This initiative follows research conducted by the brand, which revealed the high passion of UK motorists for vehicle cleaning. In fact, almost a third (32%) of respondents said they wash their car more than once a month, while 14% claim to do so at least once a week.

Alfa Romeo encourages motorists to appreciate the inner beauty of their cars and save water by not washing them

The data shows that 40% of motorists would feel embarrassed if their car was dirty, and 28% say they could only use their car for a week if it wasn’t clean. However, nearly a fifth (19%) of motorists stated they would always feel comfortable driving, regardless of the vehicle’s cleanliness.

According to the Consumer Council for Water, motorists use about 300 liters of water when washing their car at home using a hose, compared to only 30 liters needed with a bucket and soap method. Research conducted by Alfa Romeo revealed that 35% of motorists are already taking measures to reduce domestic water waste. With this initiative, Alfa Romeo invites motorists to value the natural beauty of their vehicles, suggesting that a dirty car represents driving pleasure. To support this campaign, Alfa Romeo has published a series of photographs showing its iconic Giulia model in its timeless beauty, even when covered in dirt and mud.

In the survey conducted by Alfa Romeo, it emerged that the most common method for washing a car is using an old bucket of soapy water followed by rinsing with a hose, used by 51% of motorists. 29% opt for a tunnel car wash, while 21% use self-service car washes. Only 8% of respondents said they use recycled water, such as dishwater or collected rainwater, and the same 8% state that environmental considerations are the main determining factor in choosing their cleaning method.

With the assistance of car washing and detailing expert Richard Tipper, Alfa Romeo has created a new guide on how to clean a car while reducing water waste. The guide, available on Alfa Romeo’s website, offers drivers tips and advice on how to adopt sustainable washing practices. Topics covered include the best ways to source water, areas of the car to focus on during washing, and additional equipment needed to achieve a brilliant finish. This tool aims to help drivers make more environmentally friendly choices in vehicle washing.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of Alfa Romeo UK, said: “Although it may seem like an ordinary task, washing a car well is a rewarding experience for millions of motorists across the country. The first glance at an immaculate vehicle is a great satisfaction. Our new research shows that car washing is a frequent activity for many, and we hope that a September without washes will allow more motorists to appreciate the beauty of their vehicles, even when dirty. This approach could offer a new perspective on their cars and, at the same time, encourage more sustainable washing methods. This aligns with our commitment to sustainability, as demonstrated by recent steps in our ‘Zero to Zero’ mission, including the introduction of our first electric vehicle, the Alfa Romeo Junior.”