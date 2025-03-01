Here’s why the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is heavier than any electric competitor

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger has been delayed to the second half of 2025 and will be less powerful than initially announced. Of course, nothing extreme, but it has unfortunately lost some horsepower. However, one of the factors drawing the most attention seems to be its enormous weight. This might seem strange, given that we’re not talking about a fully electric model. In fact, under the hood we find a gasoline V6, which serves as a generator to recharge the 92 kilowatt-hour battery. We’re talking about a much smaller battery compared to the 131 kWh of the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Tesla Cybertruck, which has a capacity of 122 kWh. So why does it weigh as much as 7,507 pounds?

Ram 1500 Ramcharger: here’s why it weighs so much

For example, a Ram 1500 with double cab and 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder twin-turbo engine weighs 5,764 pounds. Between the two, there’s a difference of 1,800 pounds. But this might seem too normal. After all, we’re talking about two different vehicles. Well, let’s take as examples the competing vehicles mentioned earlier.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum version with the larger capacity battery weighs 6,893 pounds. The Tesla Cybertruck, which we remind you also has a stainless steel body, in the three-motor version with the largest battery pack weighs slightly more than the F-150 Lightning, at 6,898 pounds.

We must consider that the Ram 1500 Ramcharger has a 27-gallon fuel tank, in addition to the V6 engine. Furthermore, there’s the addition of over 1,000 pounds of battery, according to Ramcharger’s chief propulsion engineer, Joe Tolkacz, and the chassis, which is also an important factor in the vehicle’s final weight.

The Ramcharger‘s chassis, according to the automaker, is 8 inches wider in the central section compared to the standard Ram 1500 and features taller side rails. This increased use of high-strength steel necessarily leads to an increase in overall weight.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger is built on the STLA Frame platform, the first on this architecture. There are obviously also positive factors thanks to its weight. For example, it has a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,625 pounds. Consequently, we can assume that the 1500 REV, the 100% electric pickup postponed to the end of 2026, will also have a significant weight.