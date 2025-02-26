Ram delays 1500 Ramcharger production once more

Yesterday, Ram updated the specifications of the 1500 Ramcharger, which are now slightly worse than previously announced. Additionally, news has emerged that the electrified pickup will face a production delay, as will the all-electric 1500 REV, which has been postponed again. Therefore, enthusiasts will have to wait longer than expected to get their hands on the brand’s new model.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger postponed again: expected for second half of 2025

Back in December, CEO Tim Kuniskis had declared his intention to prioritize the Ramcharger, delaying the debut of the fully electric 1500 REV due to “enormous consumer interest and strategic decisions.” With this new announcement, Kuniskis has not explained the reason behind this additional postponement of the Ramcharger and has not provided any specific launch date.

Previously, according to leaked internal documents, production for the 2025 model year was supposed to begin at Sterling Heights on April 14, while production for the 2026 model year was set to start on June 16. However, the Ramcharger might now be scheduled for the second half of the year. Regarding the all-electric 1500 REV, Kuniskis gave a bit more indication: “Think late 2026.” So, the electric pickup might only arrive at the end of 2026, barring any further complications.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger features an innovative hybrid system: a liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack with a 130 kW generator, though only 69.7 kWh is usable, powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. This configuration promises a range of 690 miles (1,110 km), 663 horsepower, and 615 lb-ft of torque (833 Nm). Performance is impressive: 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) acceleration takes 4.5 seconds, while payload capacity is 2,625 pounds (1,190 kg) and towing capacity reaches 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg).

The standard Ram 1500 REV is equipped with a 168 kWh battery with a range of 350 miles (563 km). The optional 229 kWh battery (500 miles/805 km) was canceled in January specifically to make room for the 1500 Ramcharger, which already offers substantial range. The dual-motor system delivers 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque (841 Nm), enabling 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) acceleration in 4.4 seconds. Like the Ramcharger, it offers class-leading payload and towing capacities and can ford water up to 24 inches (61 cm) deep.

We can only wait for further updates that will clarify with certainty when the Ram 1500 Ramcharger will arrive on the roads.