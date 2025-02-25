2026 Ram 1500 Ramcharger falls short of initial performance promises

After a wait of over a year, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is getting closer to making its market debut. Stellantis recently unveiled new technical details about the pickup with range extender technology that will arrive at dealerships in the second half of the year as a 2026 model.

The heart of the Ramcharger is a propulsion system that combines a 3.6 Pentastar V6 engine with a 92 kWh battery, of which only 69.7 kWh is actually usable. This configuration promises an impressive total range of 690 miles (1,110 km), with approximately 233 km drivable in fully electric mode.

Energy efficiency is around 3.3 km per kWh, a value that is slightly below the competitor Ford F-150 Lightning in the standard range version. Stellantis justifies the decision to limit the usable battery capacity with the goal of ensuring more consistent performance, especially during towing operations. And it’s precisely regarding performance that negative news arrives: power has decreased from the original 663 HP to 654 HP, while the torque output remains unchanged at 615 lb-ft (833 Nm). Consequently, performance slightly worsens, with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph increasing from 4.4 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

The Ramcharger does not aspire to win over current Tesla customers or sustainable mobility enthusiasts but decidedly aims at those looking for a pickup with extraordinary capabilities: built on the STLA Frame platform, it can tow up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg) and support a payload of 2,625 pounds (1,191 kg). For professional users, a power panel is available on the bed capable of delivering up to 7.2 kW, perfect for powering construction equipment.

The cabin stands out for its rich technological features, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster accompanied by an infotainment system available in two sizes (12 or 14.5 inches). The newly released images also show advanced features such as charging scheduling, driving history analysis, and the ability to use the vehicle as a home energy source.

This electrified model represents only the first step in Ram‘s electrification strategy, which includes the launch of the fully electric 1500 REV by 2026, the latter postponed to make room for the Ramcharger.