Here’s how a Dodge SUV based on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger might look

At the moment, Dodge is focused on its new generation Charger, which includes the electric Daytona and the combustion-engine SIXPACK, which will debut in the summer of 2025. The debut of the Charger Daytona has already led to some drag race comparisons with the Tesla Model Y Performance, and things haven’t gone very well. Dodge‘s lineup also includes the Durango and the Hornet, sister to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Therefore, the brand’s lineup would need new vehicles, such as an SUV based on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger coming by the end of 2025.

Dodge Ramcharger: here’s what an SUV based on the Ram 1500 would look like

The last time Dodge had a Ramcharger in its lineup was in the early 2000s, when the third generation was assembled in Mexico at the Saltillo plant, and Dodge and Ram were a single brand. The Ramcharger of that era was more family-friendly and measured 198 inches, with a long 113.7-inch wheelbase, and weighed about 5,300 pounds.

This time, the Dodge Ramcharger would be based on the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger and would be offered with several V8 engines and, in all likelihood, would not be called Ramcharger. The render created by Digimods Design shows us an enormous SUV that promises great interior space.

This model could be exactly what Dodge needs right now. The brand, in fact, could be in danger along with Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia with the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, who could change the game plan for several brands. Who knows if Dodge will ever think about creating a similar vehicle in the coming years that would certainly be very good for the company’s finances.