Dodge Charger SIXPACK: gas-powered muscle car coming to dealerships in late 2025

After a series of delays, the Dodge Charger Daytona is finally available at North American dealerships. It took very little time to see comparisons with other electric models. But for those not yet ready for electric, don’t worry, because a new press release from FCA US LLC informs us that Stellantis will begin shipping the sedan-bodied Charger Daytona in the first half of 2025, while the Charger SIXPACK, the gasoline version of the model, will arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2025

Dodge Charger: the gasoline SIXPACK version will arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2025

The all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona (shown here in R/T trim), the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, is staking claim to yet another impressive title: the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car.

Both the Daytona and SIXPACK offer standard all-wheel drive, unlike previous L platform models where this was optional only with the V6 Pentastar. The 2024 Dodge Charger includes a standard wet/snow mode and a rear limited-slip differential to improve traction. A drift/donut mode transforms the car into a rear-wheel drive vehicle while also deactivating the electronic stability control.

Stellantis has increased power to 496 HP for the R/T and 670 HP for the Scat Pack. The R/T accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds with 548 Nm of torque, while the Scat Pack reaches 60 mph in 3.3 seconds with 850 Nm.

However, both versions disappoint in terms of weight, electrical architecture, and price: the R/T starts at $59,595 and the Scat Pack at $73,985 (slightly less than a 2023 Charger Hellcat). Dodge is already offering national incentives, a sign that demand is limited.

The SIXPACK features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder with 420 HP (Standard Output) or 550 HP (High Output). This will probably be the version most anticipated by enthusiasts, as despite the Charger Daytona having the distinction of being the world’s first electric muscle car, perhaps not everyone is convinced about switching to electric muscle cars. In fact, the automaker has anticipated the debut of the Dodge Charger SIXPACK precisely for this reason.

The Dodge brand, in fact, would be among those in danger, along with Chrysler and Alfa Romeo, with the arrival of the new Stellantis CEO, who will be announced in the first half of 2025, as confirmed by Chairman John Elkann in recent days.