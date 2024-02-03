Here’s everything we know about the new 2027 Alfa Romeo E-SUV

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is set to be the Italian automaker’s flagship model, with its launch planned for 2027 following the debuts of the Alfa Romeo Milano and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. Currently, there is limited information available about this model. It has been under development for about two years, as announced by the CEO of the Italian automotive company, Jean Philippe Imparato.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV: everything we know about the electric model which is expected to make its debut in 2027

It is also known that the Alfa Romeo E-SUV will feature a highly surprising style, as hinted by Imparato. This model is unlikely to be a traditional SUV but will instead offer a very sporty and aerodynamic shape. Despite its impressive size, about 5 meters in length, it is expected to have a rather sleek and elegant appearance. The model will be based on an extended version of the STLA Large platform, which will also be used by many other Stellantis group models, such as the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S.

The official name of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV has not yet been disclosed. This vehicle is being thoughtfully designed and developed to perform well in key markets such as the United States and China, where the historic Italian brand aims to significantly increase its sales and secure valuable market shares to establish itself once and for all as a global premium brand.

The E-SUV will represent the pinnacle of Alfa Romeo‘s excellence in terms of design, technology, luxury, and performance. The engine range will consist exclusively of electric motors, ranging from an entry-level version with 350 horsepower to a mid-range model with about 700 horsepower, and up to the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio, which could exceed 1,000 horsepower, offering truly incredible performance.

The future Alfa Romeo E-SUV, which will mark the Italian company’s return to the E segment after many years, may also be accompanied by another vehicle slated for release in 2028. This could be a high-performance coupé sedan, designed not as a limited edition vehicle but for the mass market.