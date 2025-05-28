Has the new Alfa Romeo Giulia been cancelled? Here’s what’s going on

The delay in the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia has generated a series of rumors, some even absurd. At the moment there is no certain news, but it seems that the second generation of Stelvio could arrive as late as 2027. Consequently, the launch of the new Giulia, initially scheduled for 2026, could slip to the same year, or to 2028. The reason for this delay should be the implementation of combustion engines on the STLA Large platform, which requires time since initially these models were designed to be exclusively electric. However, the precise extent of this delay has not yet been clarified. Now, according to new rumors, it is said that the Alfa Romeo Giulia project could be cancelled.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, has the second generation of the model been cancelled? Let’s clarify

One of the most absurd and, at the moment unfounded, rumors that has been circulating on the web in recent hours is the one that hypothesizes the cancellation of the project for a new Alfa Romeo Giulia. According to these rumors, all obviously to be confirmed, there would have been a rethinking by the automotive company’s management regarding the future range. Some speak of a project now shelved, with suppliers already informed of the stop. The uncertainty is palpable and only in mid-June, on the occasion of the brand’s 115th anniversary, could more certain news arrive. Or, on June 19, when Alfa Romeo will make a big announcement.

The feeling is that many of the plans previously approved under the guidance of former CEO Carlos Tavares, who left the group last December, are being revised. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia had been conceived from the beginning as 100% electric models, but modifying the project on the go seems today a more complex operation than expected. At the moment we believe that these rumors are unfounded and that the Giulia, albeit different from the current model, will arrive (sooner or later).

The car will be designed to perform well everywhere and will have well-defined design characteristics. Certainly this car, like the new Stelvio, will have a varied range of engines and there will also be gasoline and diesel versions. This is precisely where the reason for the launch delay lies. The implementation of these engines requires more time.