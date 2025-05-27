Why the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are being delayed

Rumors about a possible delay in the development of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio have been circulating for days now. Although Stellantis has not provided any official confirmation or denial, it was Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili who hinted that something is indeed happening, without going into details.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut postponed to 2027?

In an interview with Italian media, Ficili cautiously admitted that a delay is underway, without setting new deadlines or clarifying the extent of the postponement. According to the initial timeline, the second generation Stelvio should have been presented during 2024, with a commercial launch planned for the first months of 2025. The first images leaked from patents had already given a fairly precise idea of the design, consistent with the brand’s new stylistic direction.

Now, however, the scenario has changed. The entire project seems to have been recalibrated in light of a new strategy that no longer looks solely at electric. The STLA Large platform, originally designed for full electric models, has been adapted to also support hybrid and combustion engines. A choice dictated not only by the market, increasingly oriented towards mixed solutions, but also by greater regulatory flexibility that could allow postponing some electrification obligations.

The Stelvio, like the future Giulia, will therefore not be electric only. The plans include the introduction of new hybrid and combustion engines, in line with the growing demand for versatile solutions from European motorists. However, this technical revision requires time and additional testing, which is why the launch could be moved directly to 2026, to arrive in dealerships by the end of 2026 or even 2027.

According to internal sources, the production lines would already be ready, but the final model would not yet be in its concluding phase. A detail that explains the cautious silence from the manufacturer. What is certain is that the new Stelvio and Giulia will focus on a broader and more diversified range, abandoning the idea of a total conversion to electric.

It remains to be seen how much longer the current generations, launched almost ten years ago but still appreciated for driving and style, will remain on the market. The wait for the new versions, at this point, promises to be longer than expected.