New Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed to 2027? Current model to get a MY2026 update

Just a few months ago, Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, had announced that the new generation of the Stelvio would be postponed to 2026. The presentation, initially scheduled for June 24, 2025 on the occasion of the brand’s 115th anniversary, seemed destined to slip to the end of the year. Now, however, new rumors are emerging, and the picture becomes even more complicated.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the debut could slip to 2027

According to the latest rumors, the launch could even happen in 2027. Confirming the hypothesis is a source inside the Cassino plant, where the current model is produced and where the future generation will also be born. Several factors would be slowing down the plans, starting with the shortage of components for hybrid systems. Jean-Philippe Imparato himself, Stellantis head for Europe, had declared that the group produced 20,000 fewer hybrid vehicles in March 2025 alone due to supply shortages.

In addition to the lack of components, there’s also the need to adapt the STLA Large platform, initially designed for 100% electric vehicles, to the new hybrid variants. Mirko Marsella, secretary of the union metalworkers, confirmed that “the production lines are ready, but the car is not.” There are also those who hypothesize a name change for the model, but this possibility appears not very credible for now.

According to some reconstructions, Alfa Romeo would have chosen to postpone the launch to avoid releasing only the electric version too early, risking burning initial enthusiasm, as happened with the Fiat 600. To compensate for the delays, Stellantis would be evaluating the introduction of a Model Year 2026 to extend the life of the current Stelvio. But the new Giulia could also pay the price, initially scheduled for 2026 and now at risk of slipping to 2027, if not even to 2028.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo has announced an important announcement for June 19, inviting enthusiasts to mark the date on their calendar. Will they already be talking about the new Stelvio, even though the commercial debut is still far away? A clue that could confirm the delay comes from the European online configurator, where gasoline versions of Stelvio and Giulia have recently reappeared, previously eliminated in favor of diesel-only variants.