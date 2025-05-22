Alfa Romeo teases a June 19 reveal: what’s happening?

Alfa Romeo has begun building anticipation with an announcement released in recent hours. Some dealerships of the brand are sending emails to customers with an enigmatic message: “An important change. A step toward the future. We can’t reveal anything yet… But one date is worth marking: June 19, 2025. It will be the beginning of something special. Stay connected.” A message that has already sparked the curiosity of enthusiasts. What’s brewing?

Alfa Romeo prepares a surprise: what will happen on June 19?

We should remember that next June 24, Alfa Romeo will celebrate its 115 years of history. It’s therefore reasonable to expect important news on the occasion of the anniversary, but the fact that the official communication explicitly mentions June 19 suggests a dedicated preview. According to many, it could be the new generation of the Stelvio.

Even though the complete presentation of the Stelvio is expected toward the end of 2025, it’s possible that official images of the model will be revealed as a preview. Another hypothesis concerns the restyling of the Tonale, planned by the end of the year, which could be the protagonist of the announcement.

Considering the reference to the “future”, the possibility that the brand’s long-term plans will be unveiled cannot be ruled out either, although it’s more likely that this type of in-depth discussion will be reserved for June 24, on the occasion of the official celebrations.

In short, there are various hypotheses, but at the moment the spotlight seems focused mainly on the new Stelvio. We can only wait a few more weeks to discover what Alfa Romeo really has in store.