For sale in the U.S. the 1974 Maserati Bora 4.9 belonging to the Grateful Dead photographer

The Bora, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for Italdesign, represented a stylistic revolution in the world of supercars. This particular one, with its powerful 4.9-liter V8 engine and elegant copper livery, is a real gem. It has an interesting history, having belonged to Grateful Dead photographer Andy Leonard. Now, with recorded documents and maintenance, it is a unique opportunity for classic car enthusiasts

1974 Maserati Bora 4.9 up for auction

Only a few hours remain before an enthusiast can bid to take home this incredible car presented by Bring A Trailer. This example, one of only 564 produced in seven years, is even rarer as it is equipped with the 4.9-liter DOHC V8 engine, a true 330-horsepower beast.

Completed in late 1973, this Maserati Bora was delivered new to Los Angeles in June 1974. Its history is particularly fascinating, having belonged to Grateful Dead photographer Andy Leonard until 2003. A connection to the world of music that adds a touch of legend to this already extraordinary car.

This car for sale has an elegant livery in Rame Metallizzato, a shade that catches the eye and emphasizes the curvaceous lines of the bodywork. The images in the photo gallery allow a close appreciation of the brightness of the paint, the attention to detail and the quality of the finish.

An interesting detail concerns the bumpers: the previous owner chose to replace the original ones, which were bulkier and more suitable for the U.S. market, with European-style chrome bumpers, which give a cleaner and sportier look to the car. However, as far as the lights are concerned, both side and rear, the specifications for the U.S. market have been retained, a small detail that testifies to the history of this Bora and its ownership transitions.

Campagnolo alloy wheels, with their iconic design and chrome covers, are a distinctive feature of this Maserati Bora. Goodyear Assurance 215/70R15 tires offer good grip and roadholding, while the spare tire, housed above the gearbox, mounts Michelin XWX tires, ready to deal with any unforeseen event.

Cockpit and engine

The interior is made of cream-colored leather upholstery that wraps around the seats, door panels and dashboard fascia. Black leather, on the other hand, graces the console, dashboard top and firewall, creating an elegant color contrast. Gray carpeting and white ribbed headliner complete the ensemble, lending a refined and welcoming atmosphere.

The padded steering wheel frames the Veglia Borletti instrumentation, a veritable control panel that provides the driver with all the information they needs. The 200 mph speedometer, 8k rpm tachometer and oil pressure gauge are joined by a quintet of instruments, positioned to the driver’s right, that includes a quartz clock and gauges for coolant temperature, fuel level, oil temperature and battery voltage.

The centrally mounted 4.9-liter V8 engine is the beating heart of this Maserati Bora. The aluminum block and heads, hemispherical combustion chambers, twin overhead camshafts, and quad Weber carburetors are just some of the features that make this powerplant a true engineering gem. Recent fluid changes ensure optimum performance. The transmission is handled by a five-speed ZF manual gearbox, while Citroën’s hydraulic system, four-wheel independent suspension and 15-inch Campagnolo alloy wheels ensure exceptional road holding and driving pleasure. The hydraulic system not only manages the brakes, but also adjusts the height of the seat, steering column and pedals, offering ideal customization for every driver. Power windows, air conditioning and a Pioneer CD stereo are additional details that add to the driving experience.