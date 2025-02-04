Durango R/T will continue to mount the powerful HEMI V8 engine through 2026

While the automotive industry is moving toward electrification, Dodge’s decision to keep the HEMI V8 in the 2026 Durango range shows that there is still strong demand for traditional internal combustion engines.

Rumors Dodge Durango of 2026 with HEMI V8 engine

It seemed that the fate of the legendary HEMI V8 engine was sealed for the Dodge Durango R/T, with production due to end in 2025. But from the latest rumors it does not seem to be going that way. It seems that Dodge has decided to extend production of the powertrain for another year, until 2026. Remember, however, that there is nothing confirmed and certain, at least we do not know for now, since this is not news reported by the American company itself. This news was spread by Mopar Insiders through some of their internal sources.

If true, it could be great news for those who don’t want to give up the unmistakable sound and breathtaking performance of the 5.7-liter V8. As Mopar Insiders also says apparently Dodge’s decision could be influenced by the persistent demand from customers, who continue to choose the Durango R/T for its unique combination of spaciousness, versatility but most importantly true muscle car performance. In fact, as I said before, despite the automotive industry moving toward electrification such latest rumors of keeping the HEMI V8 in the Durango 2026 lineup shows that there is still a strong demand for traditional internal combustion engines.

Initial plans and the return of the V8

Initially, the Durango, starting in 2026, was expected to be available only with Pentastar V6 engines, in SXT, GT and Citadel models (the latter recently discontinued). But Dodge has listened to the voice of its fans, demonstrating a strong commitment to meeting the demand for high performance in the SUV segment.

The Durango R/T‘s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 will continue to deliver 360 horsepower and 529 Nm of torque, providing an exciting and engaging driving experience. This powertrain features Fuel Saver technology with cylinder deactivation, which smoothly switches between four-cylinder and V8 modes to optimize fuel economy when maximum power is not required.

However, Dodge has also thought of those who prefer to fully enjoy the sound of the V8 at all times. For this, an Eco Mode button has been included on the dashboard that allows for easy cylinder deactivation, ensuring that the iconic HEMI rumble is always present.

New generation of the Dodge Durango for 2027

A new generation of the Dodge Durango is planned for 2027. As we talked about in an article some time ago, the new generation, without the V8, will continue to embody the SRT philosophy, combining practicality with remarkable performance. Dodge will surely be able to produce a version that can match, if not exceed, the Hellcat’s 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. With other cars struggling in the lineup, the Durango could become the mainstay of sales and revive the brand’s rebellious image. The new Durango, built on the STLA Large platform, will likely include combustion engines, including the turbocharged Hurricane I-6 with power outputs of 420 and 540 hp, along with more traditional options such as the Pentastar V6. It is unclear at this time whether Dodge will continue to offer HEMI V8 power in the next generation.