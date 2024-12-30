Maserati celebrates 110 years of Italian luxury worldwide

Maserati celebrates its 110 years of history with events and initiatives worldwide during December. The celebrations represented the ideal occasion to present the latest additions to the range: the Maserati GT2 Stradale and the new special series GranTurismo 110 Anniversario.

The GT2 Stradale represents the brand’s sporting excellence, born from the technical collaboration between the Maserati GT2, created for the brand’s return to GT competitions, and the Maserati MC20. The GranTurismo “110 ANNIVERSARIO”, produced in limited edition, is being made in as many units as the years of the Trident automotive company, symbolizing the connection between the brand’s past, present, and future.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Maserati, stated: “I am proud to celebrate 110 years of innovation and passion. Every Maserati tells a story and, as we reach this important anniversary, we celebrate the countless journeys taken aboard our cars. While we honor our rich history, we look enthusiastically to the future, committed to offering a unique mix of Italian luxury and performance.”

The celebrations began in Modena, the brand’s historic headquarters, with an exclusive two-day event. The Trident Experience welcomed selected guests, including members of the Maserati Italia Club, the Panini family, Ettore Maserati’s grandchildren, and actress Matilda De Angelis. The event included the presentation of the GranTurismo 110 Anniversario and a parade of 110 Maseratis, featuring both contemporary and vintage models.

In Japan, on December 1st, Maserati organized a grand celebration in Tokyo at the Prince Hotel, with a parade of 110 vehicles and a scenic tour from Tokyo to Chiba. The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

In Seoul, South Korea, on December 12th, at the Italian Ambassador’s Residence, Maserati hosted 160 guests including media and dealers. In Miami, on December 5th, during Miami Design Week, The Collection organized a gala in collaboration with the Concours Club, showcasing legendary models such as the 8CTF, MC20 Icona, MC20 Cielo, and MCXtrema.

In China, on December 8th, Maserati simultaneously celebrated its 110th anniversary and 20 years of presence in the Chinese market. The event involved 108 media representatives in Shanghai and Beijing, including a parade through Shanghai’s streets and a LED light show at the Shanghai Sinar Mas Plaza and Shanghai International Port. Maserati‘s mission remains to define the future of mobility in the luxury segment, focusing on their clients’ needs and bringing Italian excellence to the world.