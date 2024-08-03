Fiat’s sales struggle in Europe: Panda remains sole bright spot amid declining numbers

After Stellantis’ disastrous financial results for the first half of 2024, here come the data related to Fiat’s sales in the first six months of the year. According to Dataforce, sales are still driven by the Panda which, despite the overhaul of the range that now includes the new arrival Grande Panda, remains the best-selling model of the Italian brand.

The brand’s city car sold 63,030 units, most of them in Italy. The other models of the brand, however, are all losing ground. The Fiat 500 Hybrid, which went out of production following new European regulations requiring mandatory safety devices on newly registered vehicles, sold 38,120 units, down 19.7% compared to 47,495 last year. The electric version of the city car is also disappointing, with 14,577 registrations, down 37.5% from 23,337 units last year.

Fiat 500X is down in Europe with 13,534 registrations, a 26.3% decrease from 18,368 in the same period of 2023. Fiat Tipo sales recorded 4,732 registrations in Europe, about half (51.1% decrease) compared to last year when they were 9,672. The Fiat 600e sold 4,408 units, while the hybrid version, only recently available on the market, has gained 605 registrations so far.

The Italian car manufacturer now hopes to improve numbers thanks to the new Grande Panda, available in both electric and hybrid versions, although we’ll have to wait until early 2025 before seeing it on the road. In the coming years, the debut of two major novelties is also planned, including the new Multipla and Fastback, which will arrive on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Furthermore, at the end of next year, the new hybrid Fiat 500 will arrive based on the electric version, while the 500e will receive a restyling, planned for 2026, with a new battery and lower prices.