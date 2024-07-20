Fiat Strada reclaims its throne again from Brazil in July

Despite fierce competition, Fiat remains the undisputed leader in the Brazilian market due to the success of the Strada and other popular models. Fiat Strada’s success is due to several winning strategies, including direct-to-customer sales and attractive promotions.

Fiat Strada is back on top of Brazil’s best-selling car list in the first half of July

The Fiat brand continues its positive momentum in the Brazilian car market, with the Strada model clearly taking the title of best-selling car for what concerns the first half of July of the current year. From what has been extrapolated from preliminary data from Renavam (National Registry of Motor Vehicles), the rugged pickup has achieved a remarkable 4,966 units sold through July 13, surpassing the 4,408 units of his rival Volkswagen Polo.

For several months now, that head-to-head between Fiat Strada and Volkswagen Polo has been going on, with continuous exchanges of the top spot in the ranking between the two brands, which puts a lot of emphasis on the great vibrancy that characterizes the car market in Brazil at this time. In order to achieve this supremacy, interesting market strategies have been put in place, such as that of direct-to-customer sales and very satisfactory promotions, which have then allowed them to capture a good portion of the market.

Fiat Strada quits in June after turbulence in the Brazilian auto marke

Although July was clearly dominated by Fiat, the month of June was still a down period for the Fiat Strada model. In fact, the numbers recorded say the decline equated to a -31.2 percent compared to May (7,551 units versus 10,973). In contrast, competitor Volkswagen Polo recorded a +12.4 percent in June (9,683 units versus 8,484). Obviously this interesting competitiveness between the two models will surely go on in a very intense way until the end of the year, with Fiat Strada surely going with great determination to defend its crown.

As mentioned above, the car market in Brazil is going through a moment of great activity, for besides the fight between Strada and Polo there are also other models that have been very successful. For example we see the Fiat Argo in third place with 3,204 units sold, surpassing Chevrolet Onix (3,104 units). then we also find the Hyundai Creta queen of SUVs with 3,017 units, followed by VW T-Cross (2,948 units). We proceed in the ranking with Fiat Mobi in eighth place with 2,435 units, which is also set to receive a new FireFly engine in 2025 to boost its popularity. Finally, Fiat Fastback is also closing in on Jeep Renegade with 2,150 units sold versus the rival’s 2,138. Renegade’s future in Brazil at the moment is a bit uncertain, with the Avenger arriving in Porto Real (RJ) starting in 2026.

Currently then, as we see from the statistics, the Fiat brand is thus confirmed as the undisputed leader in the Brazilian market, thanks mainly to the success of the Fiat Strada, which, with its highly desired features, contributes strongly to keeping the brand’s prestige high. All that remains is to wait and see how the coming weeks and months unfold, to know who will continue to hold the lead.