Jeep Renegade surpasses 500,000 units sold in Brazil

The American brand of Stellantis, born in 1941, which initially developed vehicles for military use and became legendary over the decades, celebrates its 83rd anniversary. In addition to this important milestone, this month also marks the achievement of another great feat: 500,000 units of the Jeep Renegade sold in Brazil.

Launched in 2015, Jeep Renegade was the first model of the brand produced at the Goiana Automotive Hub

One of the protagonists of Jeep‘s history in Brazil, the Jeep Renegade carries the essence of the brand, so much so that it’s the only one with 4×4 traction in its segment. A reference in the category, the model has an emblematic and unmistakable design, as well as being a true icon and object of desire for consumers, which has accumulated countless awards and titles since its launch.

Reaching the incredible threshold of half a million sales is not for everyone, and the model has lived up to its success since its launch. Considering the SUVs currently in production, it’s the only one to achieve such a feat. Moreover, the Jeep Renegade in Brazil is equipped with the most powerful Turbo Flex engine in its category with 185 HP and has the highest off-road capabilities in its category. As a testament to Jeep’s adventurous spirit, the model also offers a 5-year warranty.

“Adventure, freedom, authenticity, and passion are Jeep’s pillars and what represents the essence of Jeep Renegade. Since the beginning of its commercialization, the model has conquered the market with all its characteristics, has guaranteed excellent commercial performance, and reaching the threshold of 500,000 units sold today is incredible. I have full confidence in Renegade’s success in the coming years, and we will surely reach even more important milestones with this model,” says Hugo Domingues, Vice President of the Jeep brand for South America.

This success doesn’t occur only on Brazilian soil. The Renegade produced in Pernambuco is exported to several Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, and Paraguay.