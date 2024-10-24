Fiat Strada is unstoppable: leading sales in Brazil again in October

Fiat with its Strada model has managed to take the sales podium in Brazil. Brazil’s car market is looking increasingly prominent and with great competition. In the month of October, so far, the Fiat Strada has dominated (again) sales, surpassing even the direct competitor Hyundai HB20 by a few units. Obviously, the car’s features were prominent in achieving this result.

Fiat’s pickups leading in Brazil

Can we also start with the fact that, as discussed elsewhere, to pay tribute to its leading position in the pickup market in Brazil, automaker Fiat recently launched a completely new advertising campaign. The commercial, features an alien who is particularly fascinated by Fiat’s cars, to the point that he considers the cars to be true earthly leaders to follow. It aims to highlight the versatile and robust features of the Fiat Strada, Toro and even Titano models. And this new Fiat advertising campaign was created through an agency called Leo Burnett.

Turning back to talk specifically about the Fiat Strada model, we can say that the result obtained is very significant if we take into consideration the history experienced to date of the model’s success in Brazil. The difference we mentioned earlier with Hyundai’s model was really minimal, which again underscores the very high competition in Brazil’s market at this time.

Fiat with three cars in the top ten in Brazil

The Volkswagen Polo came in third place, trailing slightly behind the top two in the rankings. In spite of this, if we take the entire year as a reference, we can see that Volkswagen’s car far surpassed the Hyundai model. In addition to consolidating the brand’s position, this further highlights the great duels in the market.

Also very interesting is the fact that Fiat managed to hold no less than three positions in the top ten best-selling cars in Brazil. In fact, in addition to the Strada model, the Argo and Mobi were also very popular in the country, finding much success among the public. This shows that Fiat is still highly appreciated by consumers in Brazil, as well as confirming the brand’s ability to know how to get noticed.

Brazilian market active on all fronts for Stellantis

Appearing at the seventh edition of the Brazilian Mechanical Congress, one of the main events in the parts replacement market in the country, Stellantis was highlighted. The company was present with Mopar, bproauto and SUSTAINera, which are part of its Parts and Services strategy, participating in lectures and technical presentations, as well as exhibiting vehicles and components for the aftermarket. The event took place this weekend, in São Paulo, and brought together more than 7,000 attendees, including mechanics, workshop owners, and specialized aftermarket professionals.

We can therefore conclude that the Brazilian automotive market is playing a very important role in several respects, both for Fiat as a brand and for Stellantis as an automotive group. Fiat Strada confirms its success among pickups, we will see in the future how the sales charts will close in this very active market.