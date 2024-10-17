Fiat Pickup, Brazil’s new campaign with alien making waves

Italian brand Fiat has launched a new advertising campaign that aims to celebrate its leadership in the pickup truck segment in the Brazilian market, all, through a sci-fi narrative. The choice of an alien, in fact, aims to emphasize the different and unique characteristics of the manufacturer’s vehicles, which are made available to consumers as an advanced and cutting-edge solution, suitable for all kinds of needs.

Fiat as a creative choice of versatility and robustness

To pay tribute to its leading position in Brazil’s pickup market, automaker Fiat recently launched an entirely new advertising campaign. The commercial, features an alien who is particularly fascinated by Fiat’s cars, to the point that he considers the cars to be true earthly leaders for him to follow. It is aimed at highlighting the versatile and rugged features of the Fiat Strada, Toro and even Titano models. This new Fiat advertising campaign was created through an agency named Leo Burnett.

The campaign is not only dedicated to the TV commercial, but also expands into other situations. For example, vignettes have also been made, advertising inserts that are placed inside soccer games. It also appears as digital content and with collaborations with level influencers in the area. Obviously, the ‘goal is to position the brand and its models as high as possible for the market, communicating in a suitable way with the public and making the features of its vehicles known in the best and easiest way.

‘The alien’, a strategic innovative choice for Federico Battaglia

Also speaking on this topic was Federico Battaglia, one of Stellantis’ executives. He wanted to emphasize that the advertising campaign is particularly important for the company, which was described as a great opportunity to pay tribute to the successes these pickups have achieved. The choice of the alien clearly means one thing, and that is to highlight the unique characteristics of Fiat’s vehicles, creating a narrative of the theme that is novel, engaging, and innovative.

The advertising campaign is not limited only to the Brazil market. In fact, Fiat has decided to expand it much more, also using platforms such as Netflix. In addition, big influencers from various sectors, such as agriculture and of course entertainment, have also been involved. Not to be left out, Fiat chose Olympic medalist Isaquias Queiroz as a testimonial to draw a parallel between his path to leadership in rowing and Fiat’s success story in the pickup truck segment.

The Leo Burnett agency, which worked very closely with Fiat on this project, explained that the work was done with a focus that was completely aimed at uniting the two themes of tradition and modernity. A union that would serve the audience to make them understand the reasons why Fiat is completely undisputed leader in the market we are talking about. In short, this advertising campaign seems to be very successful, and this will surely give to the Fiat brand the opportunity to get even closer to its customers, confirming more of its high ranking position in Brazil.