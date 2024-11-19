Fiat Strada is the Best Small Pickup from the Carsughi Awards Favorite Car 2024

Launched in 1998 , Strada has played a pivotal role in the Brazilian market, with a trajectory of success and leadership that includes numerous innovations and continued growth in popularity. Equipped with unparalleled modernity, the pickup has always brought significant innovations to the market. Pioneered at various times in its history, such as the introduction of the extended cab in 1999, the double cab in 2009, and the revolutionary third door in 2013, it underwent a complete revamp in 2020, becoming even more robust, technological, and acquiring a new design. Recently Strada reached the historic threshold of 2 million units sold in Brazil. This is the 16th time Fiat has taken home The Favorite Car trophy.

A noteworthy year for Strada

Fiat Strada , an icon of the pickup segment in Brazil, continues to reach important milestones. The model developed and produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betimhas reached the impressive threshold of 2 million units registered in Brazil. At the same time, the new generation Strada launched in 2020 totaled 600 thousand units produced, in addition to breaking the record of half a million units sold since launch. The year is special for the pickup, which has broken other historical sales records in recent months and has more than 115 thousand units registered in 2024 alone. Numbers that reinforce the success of the model and consolidate Fiat as a sales leader not only in the pickup segment, but in the entire domestic market.

The news we are talking about comes from an official press release of the Stellantis automotive group prepared on November 19 of this year. It has been a special year for Strada, which has broken several sales records in recent months, maintaining its market leadership. Numbers that reinforce the model's success and consolidate Fiat as a commercial leader in the entire domestic market.

Now Fiat Strada has been honored once again at the Carsughi The Favorite Car Awards. Just like last year, the model was voted Best Small Pickup, in the 2024 edition of the event. This is the 16th time Fiat has taken home The Favorite Car trophy, an achievement the brand is very proud of and one it intends to propel in the years to come.

Fiat Strada and its evolution over the years

Developed and produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim, Fiat Strada, the pickup truck that conquered Brazil, offers high performance, efficiency, comfort and technology. With the arrival of the New Fiat Strada, launched in 2020, the vehicle gained even more prominence and, in doing so, took the model to another level, enabling a much higher sales volume than the previous generation.

The pickup truck has brought numerous innovations to the category over the years. Since its launch in 1998, the pickup truck has undergone significant changes, always meeting consumer demands and garnering several awards. The Carsughi The Favorite Car Award is now in its 10th year, being one of the most prestigious in the automotive industry. The jury of 22 specialized journalists chose the best models in 16 categories.