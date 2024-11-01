The Fiat Strada is a 2 million-unit seller

An icon of innovation since 1998, the Fiat Strada pickup has steadily evolved, adapting to the needs of an ever-growing market. The second generation, launched in 2020, has further consolidated this record, surpassing 600,000 units produced and maintaining domestic market leadership since 2021. The Fiat Strada continues to confirm its role as an undisputed sector player in the Brazilian market.

Fiat Strada reaches threshold of 2 million units produced at in Betim

Fiat Strada, an icon in the pickup truck segment in Brazil, continues to reach important milestones. The model developed and produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim has reached the impressive threshold of 2 million units registered in Brazil. At the same time, the new generation Strada launched in 2020 has totaled 600 thousand units produced, in addition to breaking the record of half a million units sold since launch.

The year is special for the pickup, which has broken other historical sales records in recent months and has more than 115 thousand units registered in 2024 alone. Numbers that reinforce the model’s success and consolidate Fiat as a sales leader not only in the pickup segment, but in the entire domestic market.

Alexandre Aquino’s words

“When it comes to pickups, we are a reference in the market and are always at the forefront of innovations. Since the launch, through the double cab, the first CVT automatic transmission in its class and the new turboflex engine, Fiat continues to rewrite the Strada success story, always meeting consumer demands. Our market-leading pickup has won over customers and the entire automotive industry, receiving numerous awards and breaking records in recent years,” stresses Alexandre Aquino, vice president of the. Fiat brand for South America.

Launched in 1998, Strada has played a pivotal role in the Brazilian market, with a leading and successful trajectory that includes numerous innovations and continued growth in popularity. Equipped with unparalleled modernity, the pickup has always brought significant innovations to the market. Pioneered at various times in its history-such as the introduction of the extended cab in 1999, the double cab in 2009, and the revolutionary third door in 2013-it has undergone a complete revamp in 2020, becoming even more robust, technological, and acquiring a new design.

The new generation of pickup

The new pickup generation has come to revolutionize the segment with significant changes such as a brand new double-cab configuration, a new design, revamped suspension, increased ground clearance, and angles of attack (up to 24º) and angles of exit from obstacles (up to 28º.) ), which are among the best in the segment.

In 2021, the brand introduced the CVT automatic transmission, the first of its kind in its class in Brazil. In 2023, the 2024 line brought even more new features, including a new turbo flex engine that improves performance, design changes, and the new Ultra version, making the range even more diverse.

The Strada’s versatility makes the pickup a reliable work tool and sophisticated traveling companion, combining modernity, comfort, technology and safety. In addition to its success in Brazil, the Fiat Strada is currently being exported to some South American countries, such as Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.