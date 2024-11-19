Fiat Panda pickup: here are the characteristics of Strada’s successor

The Fiat Panda pickup will be one of the new additions to the future Panda family. Its arrival is not expected before 2027. This will be a global model that will replace the Fiat Strada in the Italian automaker’s lineup, but unlike the current model, it will also be sold in Europe and other markets.

Here’s what the future Fiat Panda pickup that we’ll see in 2027 could look like

At the moment, we don’t know much about this model except that it will use the same Smart Car platform as the Fiat Grande Panda, as will the other cars that will be part of the same family, namely the future Fiat Panda Multipla and Fiat Panda Fastback. We know it will be a compact vehicle just like the current Fiat Strada. Its length won’t exceed 4.4 meters, and like the new Panda range, it will have electric versions and at least one entry-level hybrid version. The engines should be the same as those in the other cars.

The Fiat Panda Pickup will therefore be one of the models aimed at increasing the Italian brand’s sales globally with a vehicle that will debut for the first time in multiple markets and will be designed to perform well everywhere, not just in single markets as is currently the case with the Fiat Strada.

Here we show you some renders that hypothesize what the shapes of the new model could be. At the moment, we only have some teaser images published by Fiat itself, but we don’t rule out that in the coming years, the first undisguised images of the new model might appear even before its official debut. In this case too, as with the entire Panda family, it will be a vehicle with an extremely interesting price-quality ratio. We’ll see what else emerges in the coming months about this anticipated model.