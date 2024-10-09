Betim, Stellantis launch vacancy program for women in supply chain and procurement

Stellantis is launching a new training program dedicated to women, with the goal of promoting diversity and inclusion within the company. The initiative, called “Women in Stellantis: affirmative vacancies in supply chain and purchasing” – offers a pathway to professional growth in an ever-changing industry.

Women in Stellantis, seeking professional women

Stellantis is accepting applications for the program “Women in Stellantis: affirmative vacancies in supply chain and procurement” , a very important opportunity for women who wish to boost their careers in the areas of procurement and supply. The program particularly targets professionals with quick thinking, communication skills and adaptability for strategic actions in the automotive industry. This program reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The company focus always goes to continuous development, which is precisely why participants will have the opportunity to improve skills essential for success in the workplace, such as negotiation, good process practices, cost management, problem solving, and teamwork. Those who will have the opportunity to join the Supply Chain and Purchasing team will go directly to work throughout the supply chain, experiencing new experiences in strategic areas. We are talking, for example, about Supplier Quality Development, Project Procurement Management, Direct and Indirect Raw Materials and Materials Purchasing, as well as Parts and Aftermarket Services, Supply Chain Management, and Strategy and Value Optimization.

There are numerous benefits that would be gained by having a place in this program. We start with medical, dental and pharmaceutical assistance, life insurance, telecommuting assistance, discount on vehicle purchases, Language Program, access to Wellhub and Stellantis Club, and others.

Registration open for dedicated women’s program

Applications are open until Nov. 11, and interested parties must also be willing to work a hybrid shift in Betim. Knowledge of project management, cost analysis, logistics processes and quality control are also desirable.

To apply for this opportunity, it is necessary to have a background between December 2022 and December 2025 in some of the following areas; these are Administration, Accounting, Economics, International Relations and Engineering. In addition, experience in the area of Sales and Purchasing, as well as knowledge of English and the Office package, will be seen as preferential.

Program managers’ words

Expressing his thoughts on this program was Massimo Cavallo, senior vice president of Human Resources and Transformation at Stellantis in South America. He confirmed that the program reflects the company’s strong commitment to such an important issue as inclusion, as well as the development of female talent in the auto industry. This is precisely why the company is committed to making these opportunities available in entirely strategic areas as Supply Chain and Purchasing can be.

Also speaking on the subject was Gabriela Pereira, Sales and Marketing Purchasing Analyst. Ms. Pereira was keen to highlight that this program serves to dispel the myth that the auto industry is not suitable for women. In fact, she went on to confirm that in Stellantis, women have decision-making power in many ways.

More information about the program, the selection process and the program are available at the Stellantis page, Women in Stellantis Program, as published in one of the press releases on Oct. 9.