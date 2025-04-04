Fiat Strada and Argo are the best-selling cars in March in the Brazilian market

Strada remains the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, with 65.3% in its segment. Argo takes second place, doubling market leadership. Fiat increases sales 8.94% over first quarter of last year

Fiat March numbers in Brazil – Strada remains in the lead

Fiat ended the month of March with two models among the top sellers in the country. The Strada remains in the lead, with 10,254 units registered and a 5.5 percent market share, while the Argo ranked second, with 8,248 units registered and a 4.5 percent market share. As in previous months, Fiat remains the clear leader in the Brazilian market, with a 21 percent market share and 38,875 units registered in March, more than 8,000 more than the second-ranked company.

In addition to the Strada, Fiat also distinguished itself with another model in the segment: among C-pickups, first place went to the Toro, with 3,629 registered units. Thanks to this, Fiat leads among pickups with 39.5 percent of the segment.

In the Hatch segment, in addition to the success of the Argo, the Mobi was also a standout car in March. The model registered 4,682 registrations, placing Fiat at the top of the category with a segment share of 28.7 percent. The brand is also a leader in the van sector: the Fiorino is the best-selling commercial vehicle of the month, with 1,732 units and 77.2% among B-Vans.

Federico Battaglia’s words

“Fiat’s leadership is the result of a combination of strategic factors, including innovation, technology and a diverse product range adapted to meet the needs of different types of customers. Thanks to our efforts, this month we are celebrating the two best-selling vehicles in the country: the Strada, which has been the overall leader for months, and the Argo, which holds the second position and strengthens its competitiveness in the domestic market by offering complete versions to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers. We will continue to work to offer the market an increasingly robust portfolio,” comments Federico Battaglia, Fiat Brand Vice President for South America.

In the current year, Fiat remains in the lead with 110,588 units sold, more than 30,000 more than the second ranked company. The top 10 best-selling cars in the country also include three models: Strada in 1st place (29,293), Argo in 3rd (19,726) and Mobi in 8th (14,255). Compared with the first quarter of last year, the brand recorded more than 8.94 percent growth in registered units in 2025.