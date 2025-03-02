Fiat Argo reaches 550 thousand units sold

The Fiat Argo in February 2024 reached a significant milestone, with 550,000 units sold in Brazil. This success has started since its launch in 2017

Fiat Argo: 550,000 units sold in Brazil

It is one of the most popular and beloved sedans on the market. The Fiat Argo reached the milestone of 550,000 units sold in Brazil in February. Successful since its launch in 2017, the model ended 2024 among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country, with 91,144 units sold, representing 3.7 percent of the national market share, 13.3 in its segment.

With a strong name that harks back to Greek mythology, the Argo is among the 10 most remembered vehicle names in Brazil, being Fiat’s second, after the iconic Uno. Its path to success is linked to consumer desires, as since its launch the model has received a series of innovations, gotten new versions and restyling, become more technological and economical, while remaining current and attractive to the market.

Different versions for various daily needs

Developed to meet the needs of different types of customers, the Argo is available in versions designed for everyday city use, such as the Drive 1.0, and the Trekking for those with a more adventurous profile. This version, which has been very successful, has a raised suspension and mixed tires that allow greater versatility for tackling different terrains.

In 2023, the model began to feature versions with a seven-speed CVT transmission and 107-hp Firefly 1.3 engine for greater efficiency and performance. With fuel consumption as low as 13.9 km/l, Argo has earned its place as one of the most economical automatic vehicles in the segment.

In addition to being technological and economical, Argo also stands for comfort and refinement in its segment. It offers front fog lamps, automatic digital air conditioning, electric exterior mirrors with Tilt Down function, rear parking sensors with graphic display, and Keyless Entry N’ Go system.

What the vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America thinks about it

“The Argo is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile hatchback sedans on the market, which explains its sales success since its launch. “With versions to suit different types of customers, this car offers high performance with excellent value for money,” stresses Federico Battaglia, Fiat and Abarth brand vice president for South America.

Developed at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, MG, the Argo is also sold in 10 other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

A restyling of the Fiat Argo expected in 2026

Recall, as we mentioned in a recent article, that it does indeed appear that Fiat is preparing a restyling for its Argo before 2026. The first images-which we included in the article published last month -published by Placa Verde and taken in Minas Gerais, showed the world a car with a front end that may remain unchanged, but with the introduction of new LED headlights, in line with the brand’s latest models such as the Pulse, Fastback and Strada. These updates should almost certainly be the last changes to the current generation Argo before the arrival of its successor, which is expected to be based on the next generation Fiat Grande Panda. In fact, this new model has already been spotted in Brazil, where it is already being tested.