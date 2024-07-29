Fiat Mobi Trekking: renewed version arrives in Argentina

Weighing a featherweight 963 kg and with a 70-hp 1.0 engine, this city car promises agility and low fuel consumption. The Fiat Mobi Trekking is now finally available in Argentina

Fiat Mobi Trekking makes its debut in Argentina

The Fiat Mobi Trekking arrives in Argentina, ready to make a decisive change in urban mobility with its spirit that is very lively, its unbeatable efficiency and its great agility. All characteristics that make it perfectly suited to conquer the streets of the capital Buenos Aires.

The new vehicle comes with a weight of only 963 kg, which makes the Mobi Trekking among the lightest cars on the car market. This very important feature, turns out to be very important in terms of the driving experience, which is completely smooth and fun, whether one wants to perfectly juggle in city traffic, but also to enjoy a trip out of town to the fullest.

The Fire 1.0 8V engine is capable of delivering 70 hp and has a maximum torque of 92.2 Nm, ensuring very satisfactory performance and, above all, low fuel consumption. Everyone who decides to purchase the car will surely notice great fuel economy.

The Mobi Trekking sport brings to the field a robust and modern style. The car is made available with 14-inch alloy wheels, longitudinal roof bars and Trekking stickers that make it unique and recognizable in all aspects. Front fog lamps are designed to increase visibility more in bad weather, while DRLs (LED daytime running lights) and dark-masked headlights take care of ensuring that the driver can drive safely without missing a touch of style even at night.

User-friendly technologies and comfort for the Mobi Trekking’s interior

Concerning the interiors, meanwhile, they appear well cared for and able to give a lot of comfort thanks to all the systems of technology and practicality that come together perfectly to offer a completely unprecedented driving experience. Manual air conditioning allows the perfect climate to be adjusted in every season, just as the on-board computer provides the driver with all the information one needs for a safe and serene journey at all times.

Driving is also easier than ever thanks to power steering and the Gear Shift Indicator, which is programmed to suggest the right time to shift gears to optimize fuel economy. Also a very interesting feature is the electric outside rearview mirrors that automatically tilt down when you engage reverse gear. This is something not to be underestimated when you want to have greater safety during parking maneuvers.

Even tech will do the trick and put itself at the user’s disposal. In fact, we find the 7“” touch multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that allows you to stay connected at all times, while the 3.5“” digital instrument cluster makes available all the information you need at any time and in a very quick and intuitive way.

The Fiat Mobi Trekking is equipped with numerous safety systems. For example, we find dual front airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and automatic emergency lighting system (ESS). In addition, there are also 3-point seat belts for all occupants, ISOFIX system for properly securing child seats, and Hill Holder Assist that provides maximum protection in all situations for everyone inside the cabin. Also it’s possible to choose a color which is most representative. Fiat Mobi Trekking is available in 5 colors: Banchisa white, Bari silver, Vulcano black, Monte Carlo red and Silverstone gray.