Fiat Scudo 2025: a new design is emerging from tests. A refreshed van is on the way

A new shot of the Fiat Scudo 2025 during testing offers a further glimpse of the design of the Italian brand’s new van. Almost free of camouflage, the vehicle shows a completely revamped front end that abandons the soft lines of the previous model for a more aggressive and professional look.

Fiat Scudo 2025: restyling is preparing to move into the light commercial vehicle market

The Fiat Scudo 2025 is preparing to enter the automotive market, intending to find its place in the light commercial vehicle sector. The vehicle will arrive available to the public with a restyled design, new technologies in step with modern times, and above all, the renowned reliability that the Fiat brand has always granted to its vehicles.

The Fiat Scudo’s new look is quite distinctive, with a front end that has been completely redesigned, but remains entirely in line with the styling of similarly styled vehicles, such as may be Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy. The bumpers have been redesigned, the grille is quite imposing, and the headlights that have also been redesigned give the vehicle a more robust and modern look.

As for the safety aspect, we can confirm that this is by no means just an option on the new Scudo. In fact, the new van has been equipped with the latest generation of ADAS systems. This includes collision warning with autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assistant, all of which aim to ensure driving that is completely safe and comfortable in any kind of situation that may arise while behind the wheel.

A proven 120-hp 1.5 BlueHDI engine is found under the hood of the new Scudo 2025. It has been paired with a manual transmission that consists of six gears. A reliable and rather fuel-conscious powertrain, very useful and entirely satisfactory features for the needs of any professional type who needs to move comfortably every day.

The cabin’s interior vehicle van is also quite functional. Indeed, the passenger compartment of the new Scudo 2025 maintains its always very comfortable, efficient and also robust structure, optimized for work use. The dashboard is equipped with a new infotainment system, while the cabin has plenty of space to be used comfortably both for transporting people with all the comfort they need and for even quite bulky equipment. As for the launch of this vehicle, we can confirm that it is imminent. Indeed, the debut of the new Scudo 2025 is scheduled for this semester, which will take place in conjunction with the release of its counterparts.

The soon-to-be restyled Fiat Scudo 2025 is presently seen by the manufacturer as a safe investment. This is because it is a lightweight, reliable, efficient and technologically advanced commercial vehicle. A very useful vehicle for all kinds of industries.