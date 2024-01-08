Citroën ends 2023 with success in Brazil

The end of 2023 marks a consolidation of Citroën‘s strength in Brazil, with robust figures across all segments it operates in and numerous awards bolstering customer and expert confidence. During this period, the French automaker, part of the Stellantis group, has stood out in various categories while continuing to invest in new products for the region. This includes the expansion of comprehensive after-sales service and the launch of the New C3 Aircross, the country’s most affordable turbo B-SUV and the only one in its class capable of carrying up to seven people.

In 2023, Citroën solidified its position in Brazil, thanks to the excellent results of the new C3

The New Citroën C3 closes the year as one of the top five best-selling B-Hatch vehicles in Brazil’s retail channel, capping off a year filled with numerous awards, including the prestigious World Urban Car of the Year and Quatro Rodas’ Best Buy up to R$ 75,000. In addition to being the only sedan with SUV features on the market, it has also become Brazil’s most affordable automatic with the novel Live Pack 1.6 A/T version.

The New C4 Cactus clinched the title of Quatro Rodas’ Best Buy in the Compact SUV category, in addition to receiving a new look, the exclusive 10” Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and the unique Noir Limited Edition with a THP engine up to 173 HP. The smartest solution for small and large entrepreneurs, the Jumpy, also shone in 2023, becoming the third most-sold van in Brazil in its segment.

“These results consolidate Citroën’s strategy in Brazil, with investments in smart and accessible products that meet consumer needs, as evidenced by the various awards won during the period. Without a doubt, 2024 starts on the right foot and is even more promising for the brand and its customers in the region”, says Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Brazil’s commercial operations and light commercial vehicles (LCV) for South America.