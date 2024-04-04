Fiat maintains market leadership in Brazil in March and in the Q1 2024

Fiat has once again confirmed its position as the leader in the Brazilian automotive market with the launch of the new Titano last month. The Italian brand registered a market share of 20.6% and 36,336 units sold, more than 5,000 units ahead of the second-place finisher. The Italian automaker has three models in the top ten best-selling vehicles in the country. These include Strada, Argo and Mobi, with 9,990, 6,850 and 4,658 sales respectively.

“March was an important month for Fiat because we launched the Fiat Titano on the market, which covers the D-pickup segment. In addition, the brand once again distinguished itself and maintained its leadership, both in the overall market and in the different segments, with excellent performance also in the first quarter. All this motivates us even more and we know that this is just the beginning, because it will be a year full of many new features,” emphasizes Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Stellantis in Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.

In the pickup segment, the brand is the leader with a 40.9% market share and 13,948 units, with particular attention to Strada, with a 68.4% market share, and Toro, with a 41.2% share in its category. In the van segment, Fiat commercial vehicles are the leader with 2,136 units and a 41.4% market share, with Fiorino in first place among B-Vans with 1,666 registrations and a share of 88.9%, and Scudo in first place among D-Vans with 267 units registered and a segment share of 35.3%. Among compact hatchbacks, the brand achieved a 22.1% share, with Mobi, the leader in the A-Hatch category, with a 41.1% share.

In the first quarter of 2024, Fiat has always been in first place in the sales ranking. Between January and March 2024, 101,512 units were sold, with a market share of 20.9%, beating the second place by 24,175 units. In the different segments, the top positions since the beginning of the year are guaranteed by pickups, with 36,849 units and a 38.5% share, compact hatchbacks with 32,726 units and a 23.5% share, and vans with 6,234 units and a 42.5% share.