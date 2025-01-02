Fiat Pulse gets a makeover in South America with Stellantis technology

Fiat wants to be a leading player in the compact SUV segment, as it is currently poised to play a very important role with the new generation of the Pulse. Following the success of the first model launched in South America, the Italian brand is working in great detail on a completely revamped version that promises to capture the attention of an even larger audience.

The first SUV launched by Fiat gets a makeover

New Fiat Pulse is definitely the future generation of what was the first SUV in Fiat’s history to be launched in the South American auto market. This model in the coming years will undergo a series of changes for its second generation. At the moment it has not yet been specified when this car will arrive but it is thought that between 2026 and 2027 something about it might also be revealed by Fiat.

This car will also be produced on the Stellantis smart car platform, and from the features it seems that it might have a special connection with the future European Fiat Giga Panda. In the meantime, although there is still rather little information about this car, there are those on the web who have begun this new year by speculating what this future model from the leading Italian automaker might look like.

Kleber Silva imagines the styling of the new Pulse for South America.

Getting a glimpse of this new car that is due to hit the market was Brazilian digital creator and automotive designer Kleber Silva. who published his decidedly personal version of what the new Fiat Pulse might look like when it finally hits the market. This is certainly a very interesting hypothesis although in the industry some might also think that the model in question might look even more like the future Fiat Giga Panda. Precisely of the latter, the Turin-based manufacturer has anticipated in recent months with some teaser images of the concept. It is also worth mentioning that in the coming years Fiat will have a new range of cars that will be sold all over the world.

But what does this mean then? It means that there will no longer be two different ranges as there have been until now with substantial differences between Europe and South America. The cars will only change in some details from one continent to another. An example of this issue is that the Fiat Grande Panda will be called the new Fiat Pulse and will have only some slight cosmetic differences from the European car. The same could happen with the new Fiat Pulse, which has yet to be confirmed at the moment, however.