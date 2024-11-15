Stellantis, Fiat Mexico unveils the new 2025 lineup

The new generation of Fiat vehicles is distinguished by design, versatility and performance. All FIAT models have special equipment designed for the roads of Mexico, ensuring comfort and robustness. FIAT offers advanced solutions in technology, connectivity and safety. To learn more about Fiat in Mexico, visit: https://www.fiat.com.mx/

Fiat Argo 2025

The news comes from a November 13, 2024, press release from Stellantis Mexico. As part of the Turin-based company’s 125th anniversary, Fiat, for more than a century, has sought to bring its brand to the world’s most competitive markets, using a variety of strategies. For much of its history, the brand has launched mobility solutions with a global vocation, adapting them to the peculiarities of each country, and with the goal of making cars available to people that are practical, accessible and, above all, fun. This is the case in Mexico, where the Italian company has one of the most complete and practical ranges in the sector, with vehicles characterized by attractive design, versatility, low fuel consumption, as well as suspension designed for national roads.

Fiat’s sedan with a sporty design and innovative technology. Since its launch, Argo has been the Italian company’s first product with the New Fiat Face, a vehicle with multiple features and innovative proposals in one of the most important segments with the greatest potential in the domestic market. Part of what’s new in the 2025 Fiat Argo offering is the S-Design version, with a younger, sportier visual package that incorporates an efficient 1.3-liter Firefly engine with 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

Under the hood is the 4-cylinder, 1.3-liter Firefly engine developing 97 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. This engine is based on the pillars of efficiency and reliability, distinguished by its elasticity at all rpm, thanks to the adoption of two valves per cylinder and a variable opening system, a high compression ratio, and minimal internal friction. Prominent is the use of a timing chain instead of a belt, which ensures unparalleled robustness and low maintenance costs.

Fiat Pulse 2025

The Fiat SUV with great connectivity and fuel economy. Fiat Pulse is a modern SUV with an innovative design proposition aimed at customers who seek an emotional and fun SUV with an ideal balance of practicality, safety and efficiency. It also enters one of the most important and fastest growing segments in Mexico.

Fiat Pulse distinguishes itself by having one of the most comprehensive safety packages on the market, with the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), available from the intermediate version onward, positioning it as one of the best in the segment in this section.

Fiat Fastback 2025

The versatile and spacious Fiat Coupe SUV. Fiat has not stopped reinventing itself. Having revolutionized segments and presented innovative vehicles, the brand continues to provide attractive and efficient options. Fiat Fastback, the brand’s coupe SUV, brings together the best of two worlds: the space of a sedan with the largest trunk in its class, the greatest ground clearance among its competitors, and the sportiness of its turbocharged engine.

Fastback was developed by the Stellantis Design Center South America team with the goal of providing a fluid, agile, imposing and seductive design, as well as offering the best of each segment in one package. True to form, it has a sloping C-pillar and a slightly sloping roofline. With muscular surfaces and elegantly sculpted features to provide balance between strength and speed, the model’s design is crafted like a sculpture, with attention to every detail, providing visual lightness. To get more information about the cars in the range and also the various prices of the different versions, you can visit the Stellantis press release.