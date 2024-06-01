Fiat Pulse and Fastback Bio-Hybrids’ debut date revealed

Fiat is set to introduce its first hybrid vehicles in Brazil with the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback models. These two vehicles, a compact SUV and a coupé SUV respectively, were presented in the 2025 lineup without significant changes from the previous year. However, it is expected that starting from the first quarter of 2026, both models will be available in a micro-hybrid version, thus marking the Italian brand’s entry into the electrified vehicle segment in the Brazilian market.

The hybrid versions of the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback will arrive in the first quarter of 2025

The SUVs will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Betim thanks to an investment of R$14 billion. Stellantis is importing an engine production line from Poland to Brazil to start producing the first hybrids. The hybrid versions of the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback will be called Bio-Hybrid and will feature a new multifunctional electric device that will replace the alternator and starter motor. Therefore, it can provide energy that generates additional torque to the car, consequently reducing the effort of the combustion engine. Additionally, there will be changes focused on the front grille of the models.

It is worth noting that the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback are the first two SUVs produced and developed in Brazil by the Italian automaker. Both have been very well received by Brazilian customers in the market, and it is no coincidence that Fiat has chosen them to launch the first hybrid versions in the country. Fiat aims to gradually electrify its range in the Brazilian market over the next few years. In this regard, Fiat has announced that from 2030 onwards, it will only sell electric cars. Furthermore, next year, the new Fiat Panda will also debut in South America, although it will have a different name in this market.