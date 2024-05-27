New Fiat Panda: official name used in South America revealed?

The new generation of the Fiat Panda will make its debut on July 11, 2024, although there is a high probability that the car could be previewed by the first images without camouflage before that date. This car is very important for the future of Fiat, as it will give rise to a new family of cars that will be sold worldwide, including in Europe, South America, and North Africa.

This is what the new generation of the Fiat Panda will be called in South America

The new Fiat Panda will undergo a radical transformation compared to the current model. The new vehicle will become a crossover of about 4 meters and will also be sold in South America, where it will have a different name since “Panda” is not very popular in that market. In recent hours, new rumors from Brazil suggest that Fiat has chosen the official name of the vehicle for that market. For some time, there have been rumors about the possible use of names such as Argo or Uno.

According to Brazilian media reports, it seems that the name chosen for the new South American Fiat Panda is the new Fiat Uno, a name that is very popular in Europe as well as in South America. At the moment, these are just rumors, and the Italian brand has not confirmed the news.

We remind you that the new Fiat Panda for Europe will be produced in Kragujevac, Serbia, while for South America, the chosen factory for this car will be the one in Betim, Brazil, where almost all other Fiat cars sold in that market are produced. The new Fiat Panda will use Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will arrive on the market in both thermal and fully electric versions. In both cases, it will be a car with very affordable prices.