Fiat Pulse and Fastback will be Stellantis’ first hybrid cars in Brazil

Fiat is working on the launch of its first hybrid cars in Brazil, which will arrive as early as 2024 following the investment of 30 billion R$ announced in March. The duo formed by Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback will be the first to reach dealerships with bio-hybrid versions.

These versions of Fiat Pulse and Fastback will debut in the second half of the year. The vehicles will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Betim thanks to a local investment of 14 billion R$. According to Brazilian media reports, Stellantis is importing an engine production line from Poland to start producing the first hybrids in Brazil.

The hybrid versions of the Pulse and Fastback will be called Bio-Hybrid. This technology was developed by the Stellantis Tech Center in South America, in collaboration with suppliers, researchers, and other partners that are part of the innovation ecosystem led by the company. This technology will be an innovative feature for the 2025 SUV range and will help the brand comply with the new Proconve L8 emission standards.

The Bio-Hybrid variants of the Pulse and Fastback will be visually distinguished from the others. They will undergo some aesthetic changes, especially to the front and wheels, and will be classified under the Abarth sports versions.

Currently, both the Fiat Pulse and Fastback share the same 1.0 Turbo engine. This engine has a displacement of 999 cm³, distributed over 4 cylinders arranged in line, for a total of 12 valves. Its maximum power reaches 125 HP at 5,750 rpm in the gasoline version or 130 HP at 5,750 rpm in the ethanol version, while the maximum torque is 20.4 kgf.m at 1,700 rpm in the gasoline versione and 20.4 kgf.m at 1,700 rpm in the ethanol version. Both vehicles are equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission.