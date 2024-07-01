Fiat Panda 2024: range names revamped, key details revealed

The Fiat Panda 2024 range will undergo a name change following the launch of the new generation. In the coming months, there will be three different types of Panda with different names, which could, at first glance, somewhat confuse potential customers. These include the Panda Classic, the Pandina, and the Grande Panda. First, we must specify that the current Panda will soon go out of production due to new regulations on mandatory ADAS in the European Union. This car will be replaced by a new model with the latest safety features, a vehicle that in its entry-level version will take the name of Panda Classic.

In addition to this car, the Fiat Panda 2024 range will also include the Pandina, officially unveiled on February 29th. This car, which initially seemed to be the new version of Panda, is just a trim level that will replace the Cross version. Finally, the third model to arrive will be officially presented on July 11, 2024, on the occasion of the Italian brand’s 125th anniversary. We are obviously referring to the new Fiat Grande Panda, of which we have seen the first official images in recent days.

At the moment, it is not yet clear whether the official name of this model is, in fact, Grande Panda. Confirmation will only come during the presentation event, but everything suggests that this will be its name. The Fiat Panda 2024 range will continue to play an important role within the Italian car manufacturer’s lineup in the coming years, both for the new generation and for the old model, which will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano, Italy, at least until 2029. The “old” and new generations will, in fact, continue to be sold simultaneously on the market.