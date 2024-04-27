New Fiat Pandina shows off vibrant new look

On February 29th, Fiat officially presented the new Pandina, a variant of the traditional Panda that could have created some confusion. The new Pandina is an updated version of the current model available on the market. But why the name change? The reason is that the new generation of Panda will also arrive on the market in July, which will undergo a radical transformation compared to the current model. For this reason, both models will remain on the market for at least until 2030.

Fiat Pandina shows off its new colors

Some images have surfaced on social media showing the new Fiat Pandina on the road, a sign that they are most likely pre-series units on which Stellantis is carrying out the final tests before its official debut. Although Carlos Tavares has said that “the Panda is an immortal model”, destined in some way to live forever, the range will undergo a number of changes in the near future. This new edition is particularly rich and sees the arrival of distinctive exterior elements and various new features inside, including a completely digital 7-inch instrument panel, a 7-inch central display and an operating system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Pandina will also have the basic ADAS that the European Union has made mandatory since July 2024 to increase on-board safety (a challenge that the Fiat 500 will also have to face), as well as 6 airbags and automatic high beams. In addition to the traditional Bianco Gelato (white), Nero Cinema (black), Rosso Passione (red) and Blu Italia (blue) colours, the Pandina will also be available in Giallo Positano (yellow), which is the body colour you can see in these photos. These new colours are reminiscent of those recently seen on the 500e, inspired by Abarth models.

Going back to the Pandina, the white one should be an entry-level unit, devoid of “cross” elements on the outside. We are therefore waiting to know the price at which the Fiat Pandina will be sold, whose commercial debut should be close by now.